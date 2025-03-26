Exporters are continuing to drive demand for Irish weanlings but the future of European animal transport regulations remains a fraught topic in Brussels. \ Donal O'Leary

The sharp differences within the European Parliament on animal transport were laid bare in Brussels last week during a fiery joint meeting of the European Parliament’s transport committee and its agriculture committee.

MEPs were discussing Commission proposals to tighten the current rules and regulations – which date from 2005 – around the transport of animals within the EU and to third countries.

There is very little common ground on the issue of animal transport, with those opposed to the current regime claiming that the rules in place at the moment are ineffective and difficult to enforce.

In contrast, those in favour of the status quo argue that changing the current regulations will just add costs.

Interests

Austrian Green MEP Thomas Waitz, a farmer, claimed there were strong business interests in continuing to transport animals to third countries but claimed the trade was “not in the interests of European farmers”.

Irish MEPs should suggest to Mr Waitz that he tune into Balla Mart some Tuesday evening or Saturday to appreciate how important exports actually are to the interests of Irish drystock farmers.