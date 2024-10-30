Denis Brosnan, former CEO and chair of Kerry Group, addressing the Nuffield Ireland conference in 2018. \ Finbarr O'Rourke

I see Kerry Group founder Denis Brosnan retains his Midas touch, making headlines at thoroughbred sales in Ireland and Britain in recent weeks.

The Kilflynn, Tralee, man entered his best thoroughbred yearling, a stallion prospect, at the Goffs Orby Sale in early October and was handsomely rewarded when the heavyweights Coolmore and Goldolphin went toe to toe at the ringside.

Entered under Brosnan’s Croom House Stud banner, the Frankel colt was secured by Sheikh Mohammed’s operation for €2m.

Just a week later, the Sheikh personally bid €1.9m for a Too Darn Hot yearling colt consigned by Brosnan to the Tattersalls Newmarket sale.

Proving the old adage that it takes money to make money, the Kerry man spent £200,000 (€240,000) on the stud fee for Frankel, and £45,000 (€54,000) for Too Darn Hot’s date.