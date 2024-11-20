The Department got few plaudits for its management of the forestry sector at the AGM of the Limerick Tipperary Woodlands Owners.

Action to save the ailing Irish forestry sector will have to be prioritised by the next Government, or taxpayers will be facing climate change fines from the EU of €6bn.

The Dealer hears that this was the stark message delivered at the annual general meeting last weekend of the Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners (LTWO).

The Department of Agriculture’s performance on ash dieback, and its handling of the forestry sector generally, was slated at the meeting.

Indeed, The Dealer hears that the LTWO called for an independent expert forestry group to direct future forestry policy and a dedicated minister to resolve the “ongoing forestry crisis”.