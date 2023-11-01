I let out a burst of laughter this week after I was sent a photo of a packet of chicken drumsticks on a shop shelf.
While I’ve no idea about the origin of the chicken or what shop they were in, one line on the packaging stood out: “contains back legs only”.
I tell you one thing for nothing; I’d be fairly shocked if I the packaging had said “front legs only” for a pack of drumsticks.
