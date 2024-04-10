I see that Minister of State Pippa Hackett is looking for a new media adviser.

Her previous one, Jack O’Donnell, has left the Green Party camp to go back to his roots in Fine Gael.

The Mayo man has joined Taoiseach Simon Harris’ backroom team.

O’Donnell was previously a special adviser to former housing minister Eoghan Murphy and he was also an adviser to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

With less than a year left in the current Government, The Dealer wonders who will fill the vacancy.