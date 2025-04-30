I hear ifac is to mark its 50 year anniversary with a big bash in the Lyrath Hotel this month. The black tie gig will celebrate the growth of the company in recent years, becoming more than just a farm accountancy business.

With 50 years under its belt, I wonder what the next 50 years will bring?

No doubt there will be plenty of notable names there on the night to discuss that, and plenty of schmoozing too.