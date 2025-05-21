Did you know Ireland has an official smell? And that it has to be changed? A lovely piece on RTÉ Radio’s Countrywide last weekend explained how only in 2000 the Irish Government nominated the smell of turf burning as our national smell. It’s a sign of how the perception of fossil fuels has changed. Gorse is currently leading, some listeners suggested slurry, others freshly cut grass. I’d go for a hay meadow.
