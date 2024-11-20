I see that Kerrygold butter continues to be a big hit stateside, with the New York Times labelling it the “butteriest butter” in a recent survey of butter brands.

“Kerrygold was one of the few butters in our tests that spread well when cold, without crumbling or lumping too stubbornly on the bread.

“At room temperature, it slid on the bread with one satisfyingly smooth motion, and rather than melting, it sat in a glossy, thick, even layer. The texture was luxuriously creamy, dense and silky, without any mouth-coating greasiness,” authors at the US newspaper said.

The Dealer has described butter in many ways down through the years, but silky is definitely a new one to add to the lexicon.