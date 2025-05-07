I see that Bernie Kilcoyne, personal assistant to many of Ireland’s European Commissioners, has retired from batting away all the meeting requests from farm organisations and organising engagements.

I’m told Kilcoyne worked for six Irish commissioners since 1999; David Byrne, Charlie McCreevy, Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, Phil Hogan, Mairead McGuinness and Michael McGrath.

Commissioner McGrath said she has been a “rock of support” to him since he began his term and true to form, the only concern as she neared the end of her term was whether he had all he needed for upcoming meetings.