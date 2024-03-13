The celebrations following Cillian Murphy’s success at the Oscars were not confined to the cities of Los Angeles and Cork.

The good folk of Killavullen have also been walking a little bit taller this week following the Oppenheimer star’s win, The Dealer hears.

Cillian’s father Brendan was born and bred in the north Cork parish, at the foot of the Nagle Mountains, where his father Paddy milked cows at Highland View farm.

It’s unclear whether the young Cillian ever milked a few cows on the old family homestead before deciding to tread the boards.

Acting fortunes

Either way, given the downturn in dairying – and the recent upturn in his acting fortunes – Murphy is very unlikely to go milking cows full-time at this stage.