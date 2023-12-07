The Irish Limousin Cattle Society are looking forward to their final autumn sale of the season in Athenry this Saturday 9 December.

The Dealer understands that the Irish Limousin Cattle Society has appointed a new president, making history as it is its first-ever female president.

The announcement comes after many months of unrest in the society.

With plenty of new council members after joining the top table in recent months, it looks like the ship is ready to steady, so to speak.

Ann Hester from the Meelickaduff herd in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, has spent the last number of years on council proudly representing the northwest club, and will take up the position of president with immediate effect.

Ann is no stranger in Limousin circles, where she has shared huge success with her husband Michael, daughter Maria and son Owen, in both the show and the sales ring in recent years, and she has stewarded at society sales all over the country.

Meanwhile, the society is looking forward to their final autumn sale of the season in Athenry this Saturday 9 December.