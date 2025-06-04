The Minister was speaking in relation to new proposals on curbing the disease.

“It’s a money-making racket.” We’ve all heard those words spoken about TB.

You’d have to be living under a rock in farming circles not to know there is a sense out there that TB makes too much money for too many to be dismantled.

Well, Minister Heydon took the bull by the horns last week and addressed this school of thought. He said farmers think an industry has been built around TB and there are too many people who do not want it to end, adding that he wants it to end.

The minister was speaking in relation to new proposals on curbing the disease, with still no movement on what will be included in the final plan.

We wait with bated breath.