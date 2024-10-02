I see that a new presenter has been recruited for Ear to the Ground this year with a familiar face to many readers of this newspaper getting the gig.

Irish Farmers Journal renewables editor and tillage farmer Stephen Robb will join Ella McSweeney and Darragh McCullough on the popular farming show which enters its 32nd series.

The Donegal man will juggle his new presenting duties with reporting for this publication as usual.

He takes over from the Indipics-produced programme’s long-serving host, Kilkenny woman Helen Carroll.