The semi-state is pushing ahead with its own central injection point in Mitchelstown.

Word on the ground is that Gas Networks Ireland is among a pool of developers eyeing up the country’s only green gas injection point in Cush, Kildare.

The private injection point, which is used to inject biomethane into the national gas grid, was developed by Ireland’s pioneering anaerobic digestion (AD) developer, Green Generation, which entered receivership last month.

Meanwhile, the semi-state is pushing ahead with its own central injection point in Mitchelstown, Cork. However, given the disjointed nature of AD development, few are in a position to make use of its proposed opening date.

The Cush site currently injects gas from Donegal’s Glenmore Generation and Green Generation’s AD plant in Nurney, Kildare.