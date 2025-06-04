Jude Corley, age 6 from Kilcavan, Co. Laois pictured celebrating World Milk Day at Bloom as part of the National Dairy Council’s Bloom participation. \ Robbie Reynolds

The Dealer spent a few hours at Bloom last weekend, after getting the silage done.

It being World Milk Day, I called into the National Dairy Council garden for a pint of the white stuff.

I was admiring the craftmanship of the circular dry stone wall in the middle of the garden when I overheard something that made me chuckle.

In keeping with the sustainability theme, it seems that everything in the NDC garden was being reused, replanted or repurposed. Even the multi-species sward centrepiece of the garden was being returned from whence it came….a farm in Co Cavan.

Sustainability has been trendy in Cavan for many the year now.