I tuned into the radio this week and I heard it said that the Irish Farmers Journal is a bible for “rural men”. Oliver Callan was chatting about what emergency essentials Irish people need, after the European Union encouraged households to stock a three-day crisis survival kit.
He said the Irish Farmer Journal would keep them “occupied when they curse the price of beef even though it’s through the roof”. Other essentials included D’Unbelievables, the tub of Sudocrem and a lock of Daniel O’Donnell’s hair. What would you pick?
