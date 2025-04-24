Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as the late Pope Francis, set a precedent for many things during his papacy, but farmers will be particularly interested in his farming credentials.

Francis, who took his name from friend of the poor and animals Francis of Assisi, was the first pope to open up the Vatican’s farm at Castel Gandolfo to the general public in 2013 and it has welcomed thousands of visitors since.

Traditionally the 17th century palace and gardens in the hills outside Rome was the summer residence for a succession of supreme pontiffs, although Francis preferred to stay in town.

Farm structure

The papal agricultural system included 80 dairy cows producing milk, cheese and yoghurt that was delivered to the Vatican daily, as well as an extensive range of vegetables, olive oil and honey on the 50ac farm. I never had the pleasure of visiting the open farm but needless to say it produced food as the Pope liked it – plain and simple – that kept him going well into his late 80s. No fancy avocados, processed ingredients or additives to be seen.