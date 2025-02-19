Tirlán's new campaign is aimed at improving milk production on members' farms.

How times have changed. Just four years ago, Tirlán was instructing farmers to cut back on milk production because it wouldn’t be able to handle the peak supply.

The peak milk restrictions pulled the handbrake on dairy growth and was a shock to a thriving sector. The irony of it all is that the restrictions were never needed and were scrapped the following year, but not before the co-op paid over 250 farmers to stop producing milk.

Of course, it is remaining suppliers who are paying for this through milk price deductions for another two years.

Now Tirlán needs milk solids and is launching a campaign targeted at improved dairy cow nutrition in early lactation.

The Dealer couldn’t help but reflect on the change of policy.