One tractor run is rarely enough for enthusiasts, so good news, I know of another. On Saturday 23 November, classy Masseys and better Zetors will be among the fray in a tractor run in aid of tiny Tombrack National School in the heart of rural north Wexford. Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) deputy president Alice Doyle might well be along. She once was principal of the school. It all kicks off at 5pm.
