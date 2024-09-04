I see the US state of Nebraska has moved to limit sales of laboratory-grown meat to protect the state’s agriculture industry.

The state governor, Jim Pillen, signed an order creating strict guidelines when it comes to state agencies and its contractors obtaining lab-grown meat.

He also plans to start a process to make sure that any lab-grown meat products sold in stores are properly labelled and are not marketed next to natural meat on the same shelves.

He said he would work to draft legislation to ban lab-grown meat in the state.

Florida and Alabama have banned lab-grown meat, with the state of Iowa also limiting sales.