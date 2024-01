I am reliably informed by those in attendance at this week’s IFA AGM that An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was in good form and cracking jokes, alluding to historical accusations that he was vegan.

“You’ll be relieved to know I haven’t ordered the vegan option this year or any other year,” he said.

He then added that he is still waiting to try some organic beef from Minister of State Pippa Hackett’s farm.

We’ll all take a bit minister, if it’s going.