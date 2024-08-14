The Limerick Liquid Milk Producers Co-op was formed in July 1981. \ Donal O'Leary

Farming is an industry packed with acronyms. One that has been in vogue in recent months is PO – producer organisation.

It was made popular by the Kerry breakaway group, the Munster Dairy Producers Organisation (MDPO).

However, the Irish Organic Milk Suppliers Co-op (IOMS) was the first group in the country to be officially recognised as a dairy PO by the Department.

Now, that is under recent European law that facilitates POs’ negotiating price and conditions.

One organisation, however, contacted The Dealer to say this is not a new trend. The Limerick Liquid Milk Producers Co-op was formed in July 1981.

It has been trading successfully for 43 years. The members currently have a five-year supply contract with North Cork Creameries in Kanturk.