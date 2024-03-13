The 68ac farm at Corballis, Castledermot, with a house, was sold by REA Dawson for €22,058/ac.

The farmland market was very firm in Kildare in 2023, with supply tight and average prices rising by 6%.

For our survey we examined 1,935ac in 34 holdings put up for sale. This was similar to the year before. We based our calculations on 17 farms – down from 25 the year before.

Prices have been on an upward trend in Kildare for several years. They tend to be highest in the north and centre of the county.

Good land anywhere close to the expanding towns such as Maynooth, Naas or Newbridge can make comfortably over €20,000/ac.

Hotspots

Strong prices are also being paid at hotspots such as The Curragh and for the excellent quality land around Athy.

The average Kildare land price in 2023 was €17,592/ac. This was an increase of €941/ac on the previous year’s average of €16,651. The size of farm or holding made little difference. Those under 40ac averaged €17,431/ac on sale. Those over 40ac averaged €17,734/ac.

Continuing the trend of recent years, the most active category of buyers are business people and individuals with off-farm income.

REA Dawson sold 68ac at Corballis, Castledermot, with a nice house, at auction for €1.5m or €22,058/ac. Raymond Potterton handled the sale of the well-known 250ac Friarstown Stables on The Curragh, selling 160ac in lots for an average of €23,700/ac.

Jordan Auctioneers had a number of successful sales including selling 63ac non- residential at auction in Painstown, Kill for €21,190/ac. They also sold 26ac of grassland at Athgarvan for €75,000/ac – this ground was zoned for development and we excluded it from our calculations.