In Macra we are very lucky to have an extensive membership base and a spread of clubs across the country. This base is thankfully not a silent base, when it wants to be heard, it makes noise. We need members to make noise, we need members to express what they feel and what they want to see for rural Ireland.

Survey

Our National Rural Youth Committee in Macra has put together a survey to get the views of those living and hoping to live in rural Ireland.

This survey will help aid our policy direction and build a clear understanding of what young people need to live and build their futures in rural communities throughout Ireland.

The survey will take you five minutes to complete, it gives you a voice.

Will it make a difference? The simple answer is yes.

Each voice is important, the more of these that come together the more that we can achieve.

So go ahead and scan the qr code to take the survey and have your say.