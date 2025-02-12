IFA president Francie Gorman making a presentation to the chair of Wicklow IFA Tom Byrne to mark his four years in the role.
Outgoing Pigs and Pigmeat chair Roy Gallie receiving a presentation from IFA president Francie Gorman at the IFA AGM in the Irish Farm Centre.
IFA president Francie Gorman acknowledging Limerick IFA chair Sean Lavery for his contribution to IFA for the last four years.
Outgoing Wexford IFA chair Jer O’Mahony is recognised for his work at the 70th IFA AGM in the Irish Farm Centre.
IFA president Francie Gorman making a presentation to the chair of Wicklow IFA Tom Byrne to mark his four years in the role.
Outgoing Pigs and Pigmeat chair Roy Gallie receiving a presentation from IFA president Francie Gorman at the IFA AGM in the Irish Farm Centre.
IFA president Francie Gorman acknowledging Limerick IFA chair Sean Lavery for his contribution to IFA for the last four years.
Outgoing Wexford IFA chair Jer O’Mahony is recognised for his work at the 70th IFA AGM in the Irish Farm Centre.
SHARING OPTIONS: