IFA reps met with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture, Michael Healy-Rae. \ Philip Doyle

IFA horticulture chair Mark Walsh said there was positive engagement with the new Minister of State with responsibility for Horticulture, Micheal Healy-Rae, at the Horticulture Industry Forum (HIF) meeting in Backweston last week.

This meeting had been brought forward to discuss the impact of storm Éowyn which left many operators in the commercial horticulture sector facing huge structural repair bills and stock loss because of this unprecedented weather event.

Many Irish growers have suffered some level of damage and financial loss from this storm.

While difficult to quantify exact losses, the IFA in conjunction with the Organic Growers of Ireland (OGI) collaborated with Teagasc to estimate that €4.46m is the initial estimated impact.

This figure is direct structural and crop loss, and it does not include the consequential loss of business associated with structures being out of production.

Protected crops in glasshouses, nurseries operators, mushroom growers and organic growers have all been impacted by this storm.

Mark Walsh said it was clear the minister was in listening mode and he wants to understand the challenges caused by storm Éowyn.

There was a commitment to review the IFA request for assistance to all storm affected growers.

IFA highlighted to Minister Healy-Rae the challenges that growers are facing.

Input costs, including specifically labour, are squeezing margins in an already stressed horticulture sector.

Some of the main issues raised included:

The dominant position of major retailers in the food supply chain and the subsequent need for additional powers for the Agri Food regulator.

The necessity for effective engagement between government departments and growers on the availability of labour for the industry.

The sector requires assistance in the transition to operating without the use of native peat until a viable alternative is available.

The availability of seed potato for the potato sector and the requirement for a temporary derogation until the Irish seed sector is developed.