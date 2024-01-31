The application was granted, subject to 40 conditions.

A decision to grant permission for a 150ac solar farm in Cork has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Harmony Solar Cork Ltd faced significant opposition from locals for its planned solar farm development, which spanned the townlands of Rahanisky, Killeendaniel, and Monard in Cork.

Opposition to the project from locals related to the use of agricultural land for solar, perceived glint and glare issues, and poor community engagement, among others.

The application was granted, subject to 40 conditions, but has since been appealed by locals who claimed their original objection was ignored by the local authority.

Arrabawn

Meanwhile, Arrabawn Co-op has submitted planning for a 16ac solar farm in Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary.

The project involves installing 10,000 solar panels on ground-mounted frames, along with a transformer, power inverters, underground cable ducts and other associated infrastructure.

Arrabawn joins a growing list of processors which are developing solar farms.