Plenty of opportunities to milk cows are available across the country.

Farm assistant - Laois

Thomas Cahil of Laois Dairy Farm is recruiting a farm assistant.

The successful candidate will be expected to milk the cows, help with calf rearing and assist with general farmyard maintenance.

This is a full-time position, with a salary of €30,000 and a contract for a 39-hour week. Accommodation is available if desired and no specific qualifications are listed.

More information is provided here.

Farm assistant - Cork

Garryduff Dairy Farm Ltd, Dungourney, Co Cork, is looking to recruit a dairy farm assistant.

This modern farm has a herd of 500 cows and a 50-bail rotary.

Duties will include milking, maintaining good-quality milk control and general animal husbandry.

The ideal candidate would have three or more years milking in a rotary and hold a driver’s licence. Remuneration package of €34,000 per year is offered for a 39-hour week.

More information is provided here.

Herds person - Kilkenny

A farm outside Callan, Co Kilkenny, is recruiting a permanent herdsperson.

This full-time position comes with a remuneration package of €35,000 per annum and a modern three-bedroom house is also available if required.

The dairy farm is modern and well set up and no qualifications are required.

More information is provided here.

Farm assistant - Cork

William Moloney Ltd, Ballydorgan, Fermoy, Co Cork, wishes to recruit an experienced dairy farm assistant for a 475-dairy cow unit.

There is a 33-unit herringbone parlour present on the farm. Duties will include milking, quality control, general animal husbandry and tractor driving experience advantageous.

Ideally, the candidate will have a minimum of two years' experience working on a dairy farm. A salary of €34,000 per annum is available and the successful candidate will be working 39 hours per week.

More information is provided here.