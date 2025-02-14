Farm manager, Co Kerry

A full-time farm manager role has presented itself on an up to date modern dairy farm in north Kerry.

This role on Rice Cantillon Farms pays a salary of €34,000 per annum for a 39-hour working week, with regular hours and time off.

Duties will include include milking, machinery work and calf rearing. Accommodation is available if needed for the suitable candidate.

If you would like to find out more about this role, contact Seamus Cantillon here.

Tractor driver, Scotland

A tractor driver is required for March, April and May on a potato and beef farm in Scotland.

Based in southwest Scotland, some prior mechanical knowledge would be an advantage. There will be plenty of overtime with this role, as well as some occasional stock work.

Accommodation can also be provided.

To apply for this role with A&S Connolly and Sons, click here.

Seasonal role, Wexford

A full-time/seasonal position has arisen on a tillage farm in Wexford.

This role with Kehoe Partnership is located in the Enniscorthy area.

The right person for the job must be self-motivated, a good worker, have strong agricultural machinery experience and be willing to work as part of a team.

See here to apply.

Fabricators in Tipperary

Gleeson Steel and Engineering Ltd in Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co Tipperary, is seeking five new welders/fabricators.

Duties include welding, metal fabrication and associated works related to the manufacture of steel structures, truck bodies and ancillary equipment.

A salary of €34,000 for a 39-hour week is being offered. Two years experience is a must.

To find out more, see here.