It is now possible for farmers in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) to amend their 2025 yearly reference number, if they wish.

This facility is open on agfood.ie until 11.59pm on Wednesday 12 February 2025.

The reference number is the number of animals chosen by the applicant to be their reference number for the duration of the programme.

Participants in the SCEP set their reference number initially at application stage in the period March to June 2023 and this remains in place.

However, participants can change their reference number each year during the amendment window, which is open now.

Participants can reduce their 2025 reference number by up to 20% of their 2024 number.

Alternatively, participants can increase their 2025 reference number by any number back up to their number set at application stage, where the farmer or their adviser had reduced their number in 2023 and/or 2024.

Maximum payment

To avail of the maximum payment in 2025, participants must have at least enough determined eligible forage hectares under their 2025 Basic Income for Sustainability Scheme (BISS) application to match their 2025 maximum payable area and ensure that they are fully compliant with all the eligibility requirements and actions under the programme.

Where a participant does not wish to amend their 2025 yearly reference number from their 2024 yearly reference number, no action is required.

Their 2024 yearly reference number will automatically roll over to 2025 if no amendment is submitted.