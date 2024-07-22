Pictured at the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre at UCD Lyons Farm, Co Kildare are; Desmond Savage and PJ Maguire, Moonsyst with Marion Cantillon, Pitseal. \ Nick Bradshaw, Fotonic

Applications are now open for the 2024 AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme.

AgTechUCD is focused on promoting and accelerating the launch and scaling of start-ups and small-medium enterprises (SME), with disruptive innovations in the ag-tech, agri-food, equine and veterinary sectors, as they build their innovative businesses.

AgTechUCD also provides additional support such as access to incubation space and to on-farm testing for new products and services at UCD Lyons Farm.

12-week programme

The 2024 AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, commencing this October, is an intensive 12-week hybrid programme, which includes dedicated business development workshops and investor readiness training, mentoring from industry experts and business advisers, guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

The in-person workshops will take place at the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre at UCD Lyons Farm in Co Kildare.

AgTechUCD director Gary Ryan said: “Building on the success of our three previous programmes, our dedicated Agccelerator programme is tailored to address the specific needs and challenges facing start-ups in the AgTech and Agri-foods sectors.

"Our aim is to fast track the business development and leadership skills of participants and to provide them with support and guidance, which is needed to accelerate their start-ups on the national and indeed, the global stage.”

Previous businesses

Among the 27 start-ups which have completed the AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme over the last three years are Moonsyst, Pitseal and MyGug.

Moonsyst, based in Co Cork, has developed a smart rumen monitoring solution that collects real-time information from inside cattle, an ingestible ‘Fitbit’ for cows.

Moonsyst sales lead PJ Maguire said: “We are delighted to have completed the AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme and it was a very positive experience for Moonsyst and a great foundation to build from.

"We particularly benefited from the speed mentoring side of things which was really good. Quick meetings with different people from different sectors really gave us a broad perspective on where we needed to go with our business, and how they might be able to even help us down the line."

“I highly recommend the programme to any agtech related start-up, at the early stage of development or even start-ups further along on their entrepreneurial journeys.

"Among other benefits, the programme will enable you to review what your company is doing and what direction it should be going and how best to present your start-up when pitching to or meeting with investors.”

Pitseal

Pitseal, based in Co Limerick, is an eco-friendly biofilm spray comprised of unique strains of seaweed and nutrients that forms an airtight, water-repellent seal over silage pits, eliminating the need for plastic sheeting and weights.

Pitseal also reduces plastic waste and reduces greenhouse gas emissions upon consumption by livestock.

Pitseal founder Marion Cantillon said: “As a start-up founder, I think utilising all the resources available is key.

"The AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme is different because it specialises in the ag-tech industry and I highly recommend it to start-ups in the sector.

"Through the programme we've met with so many different experts and mentors in the ag-tech space, the links and contacts that they've made for us, and introductions that they've made for us globally, have been game changing and have been a real lifesaver for Pitseal going forward.”

MyGug

Since completing the programme in 2023, MyGug, also based in Co Cork, has gone to close a €900k funding round led by BVP, with participation from Enterprise Ireland.

The company, founded by Fiona Kelleher and Kieran Coffey has developed a micro-scale anaerobic digester that turns food waste into a green renewable energy source, suitable for homes, schools and small food businesses.

The funding is enabling the company to further expand its market reach both domestically and internationally.

Partners on the AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme includes Enterprise Ireland, AIB, The Yield Lab Europe, FBD, IFAC, Thrive/SVG Ventures and support from ag-tech Ireland member companies.

AgTechUCD, which is part of NovaUCD, has been funded through by Enterprise Ireland through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The 2024 AgTechUCD Agccelerator programme will conclude in January 2025 when participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding.