Calf registrations to beef cows have fallen by almost 7% compared to 2022 so far this year.

The exodus from sucklers has accelerated, with close to 53,000 less calves registered to beef cows so far in 2023 compared to last year.

Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) figures show that 714,664 calves were registered to beef cows by last Friday.

This is back 52,619 calves or almost 7% on the same week in 2022.

While overall suckler cow numbers have dropped by 157,000 over the last five years, or an average of 31,400 a year, the latest ICBF figures suggest that this trend has gathered pace.

The ICBF data also tallies with reports of increased beef-cow sales in marts this autumn as farmers reduce stock levels.

The number of suckler cows nationally fell to 844,978 this year, a reduction of 41,091 on the 2022 total. The drop in suckler cow numbers from 2021 to 2022 was 25,975.

“There is no doubt that the suckler herd decline is an ongoing trend but it is also likely that the end of the BDGP [Beef Data and Genomics Programme] contracts have contributed to a once-off acceleration of the trend,” explained Jimmy Cosgrave, suckler chair with the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA).

“Nevertheless, the ongoing decline in suckler calvings must serve as a wake-up call to the beef sector,” he said.

“Meat factories need to get off the fence and actively support a suckler beef marketing strategy,” Cosgrave maintained. He pointed out that suckler beef is more efficient for both beef processors and beef finishers.

The ICSA representative pointed out that there was also a regional dimension to the drop in beef cow numbers.

Allowing the suckler herd to gradually decline was “a vote of no confidence in the area west of the Shannon”, he said.

Cosgrave called on Government to provide clarity on a funding model for suckler beef, in addition to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.

Meanwhile, the number of calves born to dairy cows was up almost 20,000 so far this year compared to 2022. The total to last Friday was 1,566,657 calves.