Tirlán Co-op’s AGM heard calls for an urgent Government-supported national action plan and taskforce to improve water quality to deliver the best case to retain Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

The importance of preserving and securing the role of agriculture and food production in Irish society, after a challenging year due to declining global markets and difficult weather conditions, was highlighted at the AGM.

Tirlán chair John Murphy highlighted the importance of the recently launched Farming for Water: River Slaney Project, a collaborative initiative designed to enhance water quality and to enable the best case to be made to retain Ireland’s nitrates derogation post-2026.

“Our farmers are taking positive action to farm more sustainably and to protect and enhance water quality. This is reflected in our €16m sustainability action payment, with over 95% of dairy suppliers taking part.

"We have continued to make progress on our targets through our living proof sustainability strategy, with a reduction of 6.3% in the carbon footprint of milk produced.”

Continuing, he said that Tirlán will leave no stone unturned to retain the derogation because "it is the right thing for our environment, it is the right thing for our farmers, it is the right thing for our co-op and it is the right thing for the economy of rural Ireland”.

National action plan

Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin called on the Taoiseach, the Minister for Agriculture and the Government to introduce an urgent national action plan, including a cross-party taskforce, to put the best case forward for the retention of the derogation.

“Our farmers have shown they are willing to play their part. Now is the time for the Government to deliver upon its national biomethane strategy to develop an indigenous biomethane sector, including increased slurry and digestate capacity on-farm.

“We have seen from other countries that a successful biomethane sector will require farmers to almost double their current storage capacity on farm.

"It is vital that capital support structures are put in place now to aid the expansion of storage capacity, which will help deliver the biomethane strategy and protect water quality.

"In addition to retaining Ireland’s nitrates derogation, this will enable farmers to play an important role in achieving the country’s biomethane targets and assist in meeting its climate commitments.

“An infrastructure, climate and nature fund is being established for use after 2026 to support State expenditure on certain environmental projects including water quality. Why wait? Now is the time to bring this forward and deploy it.”

Support and resource

Jim Bergin emphasised the need to continue to support and resource water advisory services across all farming sectors to ensure a farmer-centric practical approach to deliver on collaborative projects to improve water quality.

He also highlighted the importance of consistently tracking progress through science-based measurement.

Retirement

Bergin, who is retiring from his position as CEO of Tirlán later this year, was thanked for his contribution to the co-op and advocacy on behalf of farmers over a 40-year career.

He highlighted the progress at the new Kilkenny cheese joint venture at Belview, which is bringing continental cheese varieties to new markets.

Tirlán vice-chair Pat Murphy and board member Paddy Whyte retired from the Tirlán board. Both members were thanked for their combined 20 years of service and their contribution to the co-op during a period of development. They have been replaced by James O’Brien and James Finn.