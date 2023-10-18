There was no funding allocation for the proposed cow reduction scheme in Budget 2024. \ Claire Nash

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has insisted that the voluntary dairy cow reduction scheme proposed by the Food Vision dairy group remains on the table, despite no funding allocation for it in Budget 2024.

However, no decision has been made yet on whether to roll out or scrap the proposals.

Department of Agriculture “officials are currently working to explore this further”, a spokesperson for the minister told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

“No decision has been taken by Government to proceed with a scheme, and no Exchequer funding provision is currently in place for a scheme.”

Anticipation for a reduction scheme opening in 2024 had been building since as early as January 2023 when Minister McConalogue stated that 2022 would be the reference year if the proposed scheme was to open.

Clarity was brought to the Food Vision beef group’s proposed suckler reduction scheme in January, when it was firmly ruled out by the minister.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack told the Irish Farmers Journal that he thinks a voluntary reduction scheme still has a part to play in meeting agriculture’s emissions targets, but warned that such a scheme cannot be mandatory.

“We’re talking about this scheme since the first Monday in February 2022. Until the minister comes to the table with a budget, the earliest this scheme could be in play is 2025.

“There will be severe change in the dairy landscape in that period of time,” McCormack added, referring to the impact of cow banding changes and the nitrates derogation cut.