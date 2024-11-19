Festive farming jumper from Embrace FARM – a warm and meaningful gift for the farmer in your life.

Embrace FARM, Ireland’s charitable support network for farm families affected by serious injury or sudden death, has launched a heart-warming jumper in time for the Christmas season.

Embrace FARM currently provides a range of practical and emotional support to over 550 Irish farm families.

Each jumper costs €45 (plus postage), with 100% of the proceeds going to Embrace FARM.

Co-founder of Embrace FARM Norma Rohan said the festive jumpers will not only spread Christmas cheer around the farms of Ireland, but will also help raise essential funds to support its work.

The Embrace FARM Christmas jumper, which features a charming scene of Santa driving a tractor, is “perfect for the farmer or farming enthusiast in your life, regardless of age or size”.

“The Christmas season is a time for giving and our Christmas jumper is a fun and meaningful way for individuals and families to show their support for the Irish farming community while celebrating this special time of year.”

The unisex jumper comes in sizes ranging from small to extra-large and has a discreet Embrace FARM logo on the cuff to remind you of the support you are providing.

The support network is encouraging people to wear the Christmas jumper and share photos on social media using the hashtag #EmbraceChristmas.

These jumpers can be purchased on the Embrace FARM website.