Enda McDonald has been appointed general manager of Grassland Agro, taking over from Liam Woulfe who has held the role for the last 22 years.

Currently group sales manager with Grassland Agro, McDonald will begin his new role on 1 January 2025.

The Laois man joined Grassland in 2010 as a regional sales manager and was then appointed to group sales manager in 2017.

It is understood that Woulfe is to stay on to support McDonald and his team until the end of March 2025.

Woulfe owns a 20% stake in Grassland Agro, according to the most recent filings at the Companies Registration Office. The other 80% of the company is owned by French partner Groupe Roullier/Timac Agro.

Grassland Agro’s last published annual financial reports cover the period to the end of 2021.