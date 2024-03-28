Applications are open for Ireland’s Fittest Family 2024 and show organisers want farmers to apply. Now in its twelfth year, the competition is more intense than ever before.

The show is searching the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families.

Last year, rugby ace Donncha O’Callaghan coached the Stratfords from Co Cavan to victory.

Requirements

Teams must have at least one male and one female member.

A team can be made up of four immediate family members (a minimum of one parent/stepparent, one child), or if this isn’t possible, three immediate family members (as above) and an extended family member (grandparent/first cousin/aunt/uncle).

Contestants must be 14 years old by 1 June 2024.

The series will be filmed between May and mid-August 2024 and families will be required for up to eight filming days (mostly on location) over this period.

If you think your family have what it takes to win €15,000 and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family, more information and link to the application form can be found on the website.