Sinn Féin has pledged to support family farms and secure farming incomes by establishing a Commission on the Future of the Family Farm.

The party published its manifesto ahead of the general election on Friday, 29 November.

If elected to the government, Sinn Féin’s proposed commission will be composed of stakeholders and experts and tasked with “bringing forward proposals aimed at allowing our farms not just to survive, but to thrive into the future”.

Meanwhile, the party promises to deliver a solution to ‘forgotten farmers’ and provide new funding for farmers outside of CAP for biodiversity and nature restoration measures, including a €300m dedicated nature restoration fund.

Incomes

To further improve incomes in each sector, the manifesto has suggested increases to suckler, sheep and tillage scheme.

The party vow to cut down the “overly complex” red tape in the government’s Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and provide suckler payments of up to €350 per cow/calf pair, tiered by herd size.

In the sheep sector, Sinn Féin said it would increase the Sheep Improvement Scheme and national sheep welfare scheme payments to €40 per ewe and increase funding for the Areas of Natural Constraint scheme by €75m.

In addition, the party pledged to “champion the development of a domestic wool industry, as a key native industry”.

In tillage, Sinn Féin has promised to meet the targets of increasing area of tillage to 400,000ha as lined out in the current Climate Action Plan.

To help improve the general income of all farmers, the party is advocating for higher CAP budget and would increase annual funding for the relevant family farm schemes by €263m.

Other pledges

The manifesto also said that if the party was elected, it would equip the Agri-Food regulator with the powers to investigate and challenge “cartel-like behaviour from the food processing sector”.

In terms of animal welfare, the party pledges to increase funding for animal welfare inspections and for animal welfare charities.

“Farmers have consistently adapted and come up with solutions year after year, and we know they are able and ready to meet challenges and harness opportunities,” the party wrote.

“Sinn Féin believes that, at a time when much is being asked of them, it is crucial that we support our family farmers to deliver and to thrive into the future.”

