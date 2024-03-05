Skim milk powder saw the largest percentage decrease at the auction, back 5.2% to €2,434/t.

The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index fell at this Tuesday’s auction for the first time since the start of November.

The trading event finished with the GDT index down 2.3% on the previous auction a fortnight ago.

This is the first drop in seven consecutive auctions.

Skim milk powder (SMP) saw the largest percentage decrease at the auction, back 5.2% to €2,434/t.

The price of whole milk powder (WMP) also dropped, down 2.8% to €3,030/t.

Other falls

Butter fell by 1% since the last auction to €5,957/t, while the price of mozzarella decreased slightly, back 0.4% to €3,637.

Lactose saw the largest percentage increase. It rose by 4.8% to €754.

Chedder also rose significantly, up 4% to €3,943, as did butter milk powder, rising by 3.7% to €2,309/t.

The price of anhydrous milk fat increased by 1.4% since the last auction to €6,119/t.