A number of Kerry IFA officers are potentially facing disciplinary action later this month. Following two meetings held by IFA president Francie Gorman to address the problems in the county, it was decided that in order to move forward with a clean slate, all officers would be asked to sign an undertaking to abide by the rules of the association. Any county officer who refuses to sign this pledge will be brought before a special meeting of the IFA’s ruling body, the national council. They face being stripped of their current position and of being precluded from seeking an officer position within the association for four years.

This would be parallel to the sanction imposed on former Kerry IFA dairy chair Michael O’Dowd; following an external investigation on foot of a complaint made by Kenny Jones, the county chair. The SGM is scheduled to follow the monthly meeting of the national council on 14 May.