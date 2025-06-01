James and Jamie Hurley's suckler herd in Boherboy, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Some of James and Jamie Hurley's suckler herd in Boherboy, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
James and Jamie Hurley check their suckler herd in Boherboy, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
James and Jamie Hurley run 70 Herefords alongside their contracting business. \ Donal O'Leary
At 82, Thomas O'Connor rakes hay for John O'Connor in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford, driving for Barron Agri. \ Donal O'Leary
Thomas O'Connor rakes hay for John O'Connor in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Thomas O'Connor driving for Barron Agri for John O'Connor in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Thomas O'Connor working in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Dairy farmer Andrew Purcell with Animal Science student Evelyn Donnelly on placement at Kiltallaght and Rinkinstown Farm, Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
Animal Science student Evelyn Donnelly getting plenty of experience with Andrew Purcell in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
Animal Science student Evelyn Donnelly working in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
Andrew Purcell of Kiltallaght and Rinkinstown Farm in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
James and Jamie Hurley's suckler herd in Boherboy, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Some of James and Jamie Hurley's suckler herd in Boherboy, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
James and Jamie Hurley check their suckler herd in Boherboy, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
James and Jamie Hurley run 70 Herefords alongside their contracting business. \ Donal O'Leary
At 82, Thomas O'Connor rakes hay for John O'Connor in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford, driving for Barron Agri. \ Donal O'Leary
Thomas O'Connor rakes hay for John O'Connor in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Thomas O'Connor driving for Barron Agri for John O'Connor in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Thomas O'Connor working in Kilbeg, Tallow, Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary
Dairy farmer Andrew Purcell with Animal Science student Evelyn Donnelly on placement at Kiltallaght and Rinkinstown Farm, Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
Animal Science student Evelyn Donnelly getting plenty of experience with Andrew Purcell in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
Animal Science student Evelyn Donnelly working in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
Andrew Purcell of Kiltallaght and Rinkinstown Farm in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. \ Philip Doyle
SHARING OPTIONS: