Cathal Carty from Castlerea, Co Roscommon learns how to make a halter out of rope at the FBD National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart last Sunday. \ Philip Doyle
Robbie Leonard from Co WestMeath learns how to brush cattle fore showing at the FBD National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart. \ Philip Doyle
Meadh Dowling, Co Wexford is shown how to prepare cattle for showing by Adrian Dockery Shinrone, Co Offaly as she will be showing some of her familys Hereford cattle at upcoming shows in Gorey and Tinahealy over the summer. \ Philip Doyle
Adrian Dockery from Shinrone, Co Offaly demonstrates to young showing enthusiasts how to wash down cattle as the attend a FBD National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart. \ Philip Doyle
Conor McCarthy, Co Limerick and Cormac Mullaney, Co Roscommon watch with other young showing enthusiasts the washing station at the National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart. \ Philip Doyle
Tadhg Paul from Portlaoise. \ Philip Doyle
Kane Boal setting a top line on a dairy heifer. Hundreds of young showing enthusiasts attended an FBD National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart last Sunday. Experts demoed animal preparation in sheep, beef and dairy cattle including a masterclass on clipping and show etiquette. \ Philip Doyle
James Brady, Co Meath watches on as Kane Boel clips a dairy cow. Hundreds of young showing enthusiasts attended an FBD National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart last Sunday. Experts demoed animal preparation in sheep, beef and dairy cattle including a masterclass on clipping and show etiquette. \ Philip Doyle
Brian Matthews clipping a sheep as part of the demo as hundreds of young showing enthusiasts attended an FBD National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart last Sunday. Experts demoed animal preparation in sheep, beef and dairy cattle including a masterclass on clipping and show etiquette. \ Philip Doyle
Daragh Creed, west Cork prepares to go into the show ring at the FBD National livestock show training day in Tullamore mart last Sunday. \ Philip Doyle
Caitlin Creed, Co Cork settles a Blue cross Blonde at the livestock show training day in Tullamore mart. \ Philip Doyle
