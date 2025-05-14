Fiona Carroll filynam@gmail.com Maeve Carroll playing in the hay with her cat, CeCe in Clonasee, Co Laois. \ Fiona Carroll
Michael Furlong and Niamh O’Reilly taking a break in Wexford.\ Breda Furlong
Rían Tully in great spirits reading the Irish Farmers Journal in Galway. \ Rachel Davoren
Three-year-old Ollie Murphy taking a break while taking his pet lamb Maggie in Kerry. \ Patricia Murphy
Aoife Kelly busy feeding her Grandad's ewe in the lambing shed in Hollywood, Co Wicklow
Bella Cooney, two, is a regular visitor to her Grandad Tony Rourke's Farm in Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway. Here she is enjoying a run in the field with the calves. \ Karen O'Hehir
Michael Breen measuring grass in Ferns, Co Wexford. \ Brigid Breen
