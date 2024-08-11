Met Eireann has issued an orange weather warning.

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for rainfall for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The warning will come into effect in the early hours of Monday morning, 12 August, from midnight to 4am.

Heavy and thundery rain is forecast.

Yellow warning

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning is in place for a number of counties from 10pm Sunday 11 August to 7am Monday 12 August.

The affected counties are Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Met Éireann has said heavy rain will move eastwards on Sunday night and early Monday.

Thundery downpours are possible, with the potential for localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.