The grant application process involves the local authority arranging for a qualified person to visit the property to check the works applied for and the proposed cost.

A total of €112.5m has been paid out to 2,096 homeowners to date under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant.

Some 12,404 applications have been received in the scheme, with 8,652 of these approved by the Department of Housing. To date, 652 applications have been refused.

Minister for Housing James Browne said the grant is helping to revitalise rural and urban communities.

“The momentum of this grant continues to build, with another significant increase in grants being paid on completion of works, as more vacant and derelict properties are brought back into use as homes for people across the country.”

The application process involves the local authority arranging for a qualified person to visit the property to check the works applied for and the proposed cost.

Following the completion of works, the county council will conduct a final property visit, with these checks come with a charge.

Once the local authority is satisfied, the grant will be paid. More than 630 grants were issued in the first quarter of 2025.

This represents a significant increase on the same period last year when 146 grants were paid out.

The county with the most approved grants was Dublin, between Fingal, Dublin City, South Dublin County and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Councils, with 258 approved applications to the value of €13.6m.

The single local authority with the highest number of applications received was Donegal County Council, with 1,114, of which 811 have been approved.

Cork County has the second highest number of applications received at 1,063.

Of this figure 797 have been approved and grant payments have issued to 152 homeowners.

Mayo County Council is in third place with 740 applications received and 116 grants paid out on completion of works.

There is a large variation in the time taken to process grant applications between each local authority as well as the cost of contractors, building equipment and solicitors’ fees.

Nationwide, 652 applications have been rejected which represents 5.3% of overall applications received.

How much does the grant pay?

The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant is a payment you can get if you are turning a vacant house or building into your permanent home or a rental property. A grant of up to €50,000 is available. If the refurbishment costs exceed the standard grant of up to €50,000, a top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 is available. To qualify for this top-up, you must confirm that the property is derelict. To be eligible for the grant you must have proof that it has been vacant for at least two years and that it was built up to and including 2007.

Read more

Good land and traditional cottage in Tipp

Editorial: urban focus, rural problems

€5,000 grants for advice on vacant traditional houses