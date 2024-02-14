Over the past month, over 1,400ac of solar farm plans have either been submitted for planning or granted permission all across the country, with no signs of developments slowing down.

In Kildare, EEL Mullacash Solar resubmitted plans to build a 317ac solar farm near Naas.

The 105MW solar farm would span across 30 fields, which are currently in grass, and would operate for 40 years. The developer paid €19,000 in fees to the county council as part of their planning application.

However, the application was thrown out by the council as it stated that, among others, the site notice wasn’t erected within two weeks of submitting the application.

Elsewhere in Kildare, Strategic Power Projects has secured permission to build a 277ac solar farm in Swordlestown, Kildare. It was originally granted permission in February 2022, after receiving over 200 submissions, many of which were objections, including from six local councillors, but this decision was appealed.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission subject to 25 conditions, including a financial contribution to the county council.

Tipperary

In Tipperary, global developer Renewable Energy Systems is expecting a decision in April for its plans to build a 218ac solar farm in the townlands of Kerane, Fawnlough, and Ballynaclough.

Elsewhere in Tipperary, Soleire Renewables SPV Alpha 2 was given the green light to change the design for a 350ac solar farm near Roscrea.

The developer was granted permission subject to three conditions, which included a financial contribution to the county council of €502,500.

Galway

Galway County Council granted permission to Elgin Energy Services to build a 260ac, 75MW solar farm near Creggs village.

In December, British firm Elgin Energy Services announced the sale of 16 Irish solar farms to German-based Allianz Capital Partners. It is not clear if this solar farm is included in the deal.

Finally, Meath County Council has sought more information from Highfield Solar for their proposed 326ac solar farm near Navan.