This is the c20ac land parcel at Ballinahask, Kilmuckridge.

Three small parcels of farmland are on the market in Co Wexford and due to be auctioned by Quinn Property in an online sale.

The largest is c20ac at Ballinahask, Kilmuckridge. The land is located 3km south of Kilmuckridge along a local road.

It has good road frontage and is laid out in three divisions, all in grass. The land is suitable for either tillage or grassland use.

There is also a small yard, an old cubicle shed and mains water supply. The guide price for this land is €12,000/ac.

The next largest parcel is c8ac at Curragh, Inch. This holding is 3km off the R772 at Inch. It’s 3km from Kilanerin and 8km north of Gorey.

The c8ac at Curragh, Inch, is really nice land.

The holding has extensive road frontage on to a public road, is of excellent quality and is currently in tillage. The guide price is €15,000/ac.

The final property is c6ac at Scar, Duncormick, with a guide price of €12,000. It is located between the Duncannon Line and Duncormick, about 4km from both.

The field at Scar is 4km from Duncormick.

The land is in an area of strong agricultural production, with tillage and grassland predominant. The land for sale is good quality, it's in grass and it has extensive road frontage. The guide price is €12,000/ac.

The auction for all three properties will be on Friday 20 September at noon.