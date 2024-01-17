There is a chance of snow accumulating in mid-western counties, the national forecaster has said. \ Philip Doyle

Two status yellow cold weather warning were issued by Met Éireann on Wednesday.

The first is a low temperature and ice warning covering all counties, as it is to stay very cold with severe frost and icy stretches from Wednesday morning.

The icy spell could lead to difficult travelling conditions, issues for vulnerable persons and animal welfare issues, according to Met Éireann.

The whole-country warning is expected to remain in place until 12pm Thursday.

Snow warning

The second is a snow and ice warning in place for four northwestern counties until 6pm Thursday.

The national forecaster warned that showers of snow could lead to some accumulations in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue reminded farmers of the “greater threats to animal welfare at times of extreme cold”.

The Minister stated that animals should be checked regularly and it must be ensured that stock have access to fresh water and shelter at all times.