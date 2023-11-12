Exposed and vulnerable structures will be threatened by strong gusts on Monday morning, Met Éireann has said. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has upgraded the wind warning in place across five counties from status yellow to status red.

The forecaster expects extremely gusty conditions as storm Debi hits Ireland and has warned the public of potential danger to life.

A status red warning is in place for counties Clare, Galway and Roscommon from 3am to 5am on Monday.

Counties Offaly and Westmeath will see a status red warning effective between 5am and 7am Monday also.

Areas covered by status red warnings are at risk of significant power outages, disruption to services and transport, as well as falling branches and trees.

Exposed or vulnerable structures are threatened by the gusts, Met Éireann has said.

Further orange warning

The previously issued status yellow warning had been upgraded to status orange in 18 counties between 2am and 10am Monday.

This orange wind warning applies to Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

All counties are covered by a status yellow warning effective from midnight Sunday until 3pm Monday.