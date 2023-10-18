Eleven calves belonging to teenager Kelsey Hasson have been stolen from a farm near the village of Claudy in Co Derry.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Kelsey's father Damien Hasson said that the calves will be missing three weeks this Thursday 19 October.

"She [Kelsey] fed them the night before in the field and the next day she realised that they had gone missing. She topped the creep feeder up Wednesday night and she would have been the first back in again," he explained.

The calves were mostly Charolais calves, with a few Simmentals, and were all handpicked by Kelsey from various marts.

Police in Northern Ireland confirmed the theft of 11 calves from a field in the Brackfield Bawn area of Derry and are appealing for information and witnesses.

"The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Sunday 24 September and the time of report at around 2.45pm on Saturday 30 September," it said in a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal

One of the calves, they added, is red in colour and has a white face with a small red dot on it.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft or who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the report are being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1014 30/09/23.